VOIVOD Announce 40th Anniversary UK Spring Tour Dates

Canadian sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a string of UK dates in April. Tickets are available here.

Says Voivod: "Dear UK fans, we will be connecting with you in the spring! Here are some dates for April!"

Upcoming Voivod tour dates:

April

16 - Prognosis Festival - Eindhoven, NL

18 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

19 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

20 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

21 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

22 - Prognosis Festival - London, UK