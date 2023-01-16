VOIVOD Announce 40th Anniversary UK Spring Tour Dates
January 16, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Canadian sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a string of UK dates in April. Tickets are available here.
Says Voivod: "Dear UK fans, we will be connecting with you in the spring! Here are some dates for April!"
Upcoming Voivod tour dates:
April
16 - Prognosis Festival - Eindhoven, NL
18 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK
19 - Slay - Glasgow, UK
20 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
21 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
22 - Prognosis Festival - London, UK