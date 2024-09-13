VOIVOD Announce "Two Extraordinary Concerts" With Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal

Experience Voivod like never before as they join forces with the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal for two extraordinary concerts, conducted by Dina Gilbert. Imagine hearing iconic tracks like "Holographic Thinking" and "Astronomy Domine" in a full symphonic arrangement.

This legendary Quebec band, known worldwide for redefining the boundaries of metal for over 40 years, will take the stage with the OSM in a groundbreaking collaboration. Don't miss your chance to witness this historic event that will leave a lasting impact on the music scene.

The concerts are scheduled for January 29, and January 30, 2025. Tickets are on sale now, here.

(Photo - Catherine Deslauriers)