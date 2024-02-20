VOIVOD Performs "Rebel Robot" Live At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Posted

2023 JUNO Award-winners, Voivod, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Rebel Robot" at the festival. Watch below:

Voivod's Morgöth Tales album is nominated in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category for The 53rd Annual JUNO Awards. This year’s winners will be revealed in Halifax, Nova Scotia at the JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 23 and The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, March 24, live on CBC. Find a full list of nominees here.

Voivod and Prong are are set to embark on their much-anticipated co-headline trek. This tour marks a reunion of sorts for the two bands, who have long admired each other's work and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to hit the road together once again.

The decision to embark on this tour was an easy one for both bands, united by their fresh and acclaimed new records. Voivod, the Canadian heavy metal connoisseurs, recently released their latest album, Morgoth Tales, under the banners of Century Media, The Orchard, and Sony Music. This record is a testament to their enduring impact in the metal scene, showcasing their evolution and prowess.

The upcoming tour promises to be an exhilarating experience, as both Voivod and Prong are known for their dynamic and powerful live performances. Fans can expect a blend of new hits and classic favorites, delivered with the raw energy and passion that both bands are renowned for.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Dates:

February

28 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

29 - Milkwaukee, WI - The Rave

March

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

2 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

3 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

4 - South Salt Lake, UT - The Commonwealth Room

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

8 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

9 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record

20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

22 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

24 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater