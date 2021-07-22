VOIVOD Reveal Further Details For Upcoming We Are Connected Documentary; European Tour Announced; New Album Recordings To Commence This Month

After the continuation of the Hypercube Sessions online stream event series as well as the long overdue return to live-stages in their Canadian home ground, progressive sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, have now announced a Kickstarter campaign to raise funding for the continuation of their documentary film project.

Voivod have joined forces with metal film director Felipe Belalcázar, who most recently issued the critically acclaimed Chuck Schuldiner documentary Death By Metal, to make their official documentary entitled We Are Connected. “We have worked with Felipe in other projects, and we have a mutual understanding of Voivod’s story,” says drummer Michel “Away” Langevin.

Exclusive interviews and archive access combined with Away’s artwork will take you on a sci-fi, thrash-metal journey into the Voivod dimension. “We managed to film about a quarter of the interviews planned before the pandemic hit in March 2020, and plan to resume production once cross-border restrictions are lifted,” adds Felipe.

Head here for further details, for the list of perks and to contribute to this very special Voivod project.

In other news, Voivod are pleased to announce their return to European stages as part of the MTV Headbanger's Ball Tour in November/December 2021 with Vio-lence, Exciter, and Artillery. Dates below.

November

24 - Amersfoort, The Netherlands - Fluor

25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

30 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

December

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

4 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn

More shows will be announced soon.

And last but certainly not least, Voivod are also pleased to announce to be back at RadicArt studios as of the end of this month of July to commence work together with Francis Perron for their upcoming studio album, expected for release in 2022 via Century Media Records.

Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin checked in with the following comment about all current activities: “There is so much happening I don’t even know where to start... It’s been wonderful lately with the online Hypercube Sessions and our first two live shows in a long while. Now we just can’t wait for the upcoming European tour at the end of this year! Presently, we are fine-tuning the music for the next album, which we will start recording next week. I must say it’s a real thrill to write new material with Chewy, Rocky and Snake. Finally, we’ve also been involved in the making of We Are Connected, Felipe’s long overdue official Voivod documentary. We carry on!"

Voivod are:

Denis “Snake” Belanger – Vocals

Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain – Guitar

Dominic “Rocky” Laroche – Bass

Michel “Away” Langevin – Drums