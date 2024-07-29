VOIVOD's "We Are Connected" Documentary To Make Its World Premier At Fantasia International Film Festival Tonight

The world premier of Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod's "We Are Connected" documentary is scheduled for tonight, Monday, July 29, at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, QC.

A message states: "Today marks a monumental moment in Voivod's legendary journey! Join us at the Fantasia Festival for the world premiere of "Voivod: We Are Connected", a documentary that dives deep into the 40+ year legacy of one of the most original and influential metal bands in history. From their explosive beginnings in Jonquière to their groundbreaking global journey, Voïvod's story is one of unparalleled creativity, resilience, and evolution.

"Directed by Felipe Belalcazar and produced with full access to the band's archives, this film features exclusive insights and appearances by metal icons like Tobias Forge (Ghost), Mikael Akerfeldt (Opeth), Jason Newsted (Metallica, Echobrain), Zach Blair (Rise Against, GWAR), Tom G Warrior (Celtic Frost, Triptykon), and Ivan Doroschuk (Men Without Hats), among many others. Get ready to Rrröööaaarrr! 🎸⚡

"But that's not all! In celebration of the premiere, don't miss the "Rebel Robots" exhibit at BBAM! Gallery. This intimate showcase features original art pieces, photographs, instruments, and artifacts from Voïvod's archives, celebrating their extraordinary 40-year legacy. Step into the multiverse experience of Voïvod and explore the visual and musical artistry that has defined their unique space in the metal world.

Event Details:

- Documentary Premier

- Exhibit

"Get ready to be moved, inspired, and blown away. See you there!" 🌌🤘