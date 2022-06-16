VOIVOD To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall Of Fame At Pure Filth Festival 2022

Canadian metal legends Voivod will be inducted into the 2022 Metal Hall Of Fame at the Pure Filth Festival, June 18, 2022 at Sharkey’s in Liverpool, NY.

Pat Gesualdo, founder / CEO of the Metal Hall of Fame, and "Metal" Tim Henderson, founder / CEO of BraveWords, will induct Voivod on stage during their performance at the festival. Original album cover artist Ioannis will also be on hand with some of his original, legendary artwork that he has created for numerous iconic rock bands.

Credited as one of the “Big Four” Canadian thrash metal bands, Voivod created their own unique metal style, helping to pioneer the Technical Thrash Metal Genre. Their Nothingface album hit the Billboard 200 charts, peaking at #114, in 1989. In 2019, Voivod's fourteenth studio album, The Wake, won the Juno Award for Metal / Hard Music Album of the Year. Voivod's most recent studio album, Synchro Anarchy, was released in February 2022.

"We are proud to induct Canadian technical thrash metal pioneers Voivod into the 2022 Metal Hall of Fame during their performance at the Pure Filth Festival, says Gesualdo. "Thrash metal is a crucial part of heavy metal. It is also a huge foundation for the Metal Hall of Fame. BraveWords founder / CEO 'Metal' Tim Henderson is going to join us for the Voivod Induction on stage as well. It is a great honor to have Tim and BraveWords take part in such an important event for both us and all of the Voivod fans."

Henderson comments: "Voivod are one of the most forward-thinking metal bands of all time, every album, every note, a surprise journey into the unknown. BraveWords is honored to be part of the Metal Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Without bands like Voivod, BraveWords wouldn’t exist today. Congratulations!"

About the Metal Hall of Fame

The Metal Hall of Fame is a volunteer organization that enshrines forever, those Legendary musicians, artists, and music industry executives who are responsible for making Hard Rock, Thrash, and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. The Metal Hall of Fame is part of the 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities).

The Metal Hall of Fame holds the Annual Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Gala every January. 100% of the profits from all D.A.D. and Metal Hall of Fame events are dedicated to bringing free music programs to help special needs children, adults, and wounded veterans throughout the United States.

For more information, or to volunteer or donate, please contact: info@themetalhalloffame.org, or call 973-263-0420. Go to the official website here.