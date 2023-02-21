VOIVOD To Release 40th Anniversary Album Featuring Re-Recorded Songs

Agoraphobic News caught up with Voivod’s Snake and the frontman revealed the Canadian thrash force is working on a 40th anniversary album featuring re-recorded songs from their early albums.

“We have the 40th anniversary album which includes old songs that we revisited. And it was a really fun thing to do. It was like a time capsule…going back in time…to revisit these old songs, especially one in particular which was first song we ever recorded, that was for Metal Massacre #5 on Metal Blade Record (‘Condemned To The Gallows’), back in the day. Before our first album.”

He also revealed that the new re-recorded album will have around ten or 12 tracks: "There are songs, mostly…not from each (classic) album, but mostly from RRROOOAAARR, Killing Technology, Dimension Hatross, Nothingface…We revisited one song from each. And it’s in a chronological order. So it’s very fun. It was fun to do. This should be out around July…How many songs? About ten or 12 songs, I think. Snake also said that from RRROOOAAARRR they will re-record ‘Thrashing Rage’, ‘Killing Technology’ from Killing Technology etc. It was really like a time capsule. Going back and I’m trying to sing these songs like I used to. It was really fun to do!”

Regarding the new, full-length studio album, Snake stated: “I doubt it because we’ve been working in the studio quite a bit for Synchro Anarchy. It was pretty demanding. And we’ve been touring a lot this year. And we will be touring quite a bit this year too, so I don’t know if it’s just a matter of having the time to put ourselves into it. But we are a band that almost tries to put songs together on tour because otherwise, we would not be able to do it.”

Agoraphobic also asked Snake about the new Voivod documentary. He said the following: “Actually, Felipe Belalcazar is still putting up (the footage) together. I think he wants to take his time, for the better of it. And he might catch a little, and try to interview different people that he didn’t have the chance to do. So it’s a matter of circumstances, but he really wanted to reach some people there that could have the good input into the thing and hopefully, it’s gonna be pretty soon this year! It has to be this year, somehow…But I don’t want to put pressure on him. It will be great! Snake also commented on the DVOD 2: Well it’s always on the plan…To tell you the truth. We didn’t have a lot of time to focus on it but I think that we are just putting a great footage together at this moment, and trying to make it really interesting for the fans. It's something that’s on our plan sheet.”

Voivod lineup:

Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain - Guitar

Denis "Snake" Bélanger - Vocals

Michel "Away" Langevin - Drums

Dominic "Rocky" Laroche - Bass

(Photo - Catherine Deslauriers)