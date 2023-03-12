VOIVOD Win 2023 JUNO Award For Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year

VOIVOD's latest studio album, Synchro Anarchy has won the 2023 JUNO Awards for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year". The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards are taking place in Edmonton, AB tomorrow (Monday, March 13).





"Rock Album Of The Year" nominees:

Otherness - Alexisonfire (Dine Alone/The Orchard)

Crisis Of Faith - Billy Talent (Warner)

Get Rollin’ - Nickelback (BMG/Warner/ADA)

Outta Sight - The Sheepdogs (Warner)

Explosions - Three Days Grace (RCA/Sony)

"Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" nominees:

Psychic Jailbreak - Cancer Bats (New Damage/The Orchard)

Merciless Destruction - Get The Shot (New Damage/The Orchard)

Paid In Full - Skull Fist (Atomic Fire*Fontana North/Warner)

Synchro Anarchy - Voivod (Century Media/Sony)

Thought Form Descent - Wake (Metal Blade/Sony)

Find the full list of nominees here.





(Photo - Catherine Deslauriers)