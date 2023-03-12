VOIVOD Win 2023 JUNO Award For Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year

March 12, 2023, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal 2023 juno awards

VOIVOD's latest studio album, Synchro Anarchy has won the 2023 JUNO Awards for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year". The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards are taking place in Edmonton, AB tomorrow (Monday, March 13).

"Rock Album Of The Year" nominees:

Otherness - Alexisonfire (Dine Alone/The Orchard)
Crisis Of Faith - Billy Talent (Warner)
Get Rollin’ - Nickelback (BMG/Warner/ADA)
Outta Sight - The Sheepdogs (Warner)
Explosions - Three Days Grace (RCA/Sony)

"Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" nominees:

Psychic Jailbreak - Cancer Bats (New Damage/The Orchard)
Merciless Destruction - Get The Shot (New Damage/The Orchard)
Paid In Full - Skull Fist (Atomic Fire*Fontana North/Warner)
Synchro Anarchy - Voivod (Century Media/Sony)
Thought Form Descent - Wake (Metal Blade/Sony)

Find the full list of nominees here.

(Photo - Catherine Deslauriers)



