VOLA Reveal New Single / Video "Cannibal" Featuring IN FLAMES Vocalist ANDERS FRIDÉN

Vola has released their new single / video "Cannibal", featuring In Flames singer Anders Fridén.

The track is taken from the upcoming album, Friend Of A Phantom, out November 1st on Mascot Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Talking about the song, the band says, "Vola's music is heavily shaped by melodic death metal, so having Anders Fridén from the legendary In Flames featured on 'Cannibal' is a dream come true for us. We feel truly fortunate and are enormously proud of the result."

Anders Fridén explains how he got involved with the song, saying, "I have been a fan of Vola since their first album. They are constantly evolving and, to me, are one of the most interesting bands out right now." He continues, "During the recording of our last album, I had the opportunity to meet the band and witness an incredible show at The Troubadour in LA. Cut to a few months later, I was approached if I would be interested in being on a song for their next album. It was a yes without hesitation. It's an honor to be part of this monster of a song. Bang your head if you know what's good for you!"

Friend Of A Phantom artwork and tracklisting:

"Cannibal" (feat. Anders Fridén of In Flames)

"Break My Lying Tongue"

"We Will Not Disband"

"Glass Mannequin"

"Bleed Out"

"Paper Wolf"

"I Don’t Know How We Got Here"

"Hollow Kid"

"Tray"

"Break My Lying Tongue" official music video:

"I Don’t Know How We Got Here" official visualizer:

