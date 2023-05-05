VOLBEAT Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood With Limited Edition Vinyl

Mascot Records will release the 15th Anniversary limited edition 180g vinyl of Volbeat's third album, Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood, on June 30, 2023.

Head to your local record store, or pre-order online now. A limited number of unique glow-in-the-dark, splatter, and marble editions will be available.

Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood tracklist:

Side A

"Intro (End Of The Road)"

"Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood"

"Back To Prom"

"Mary Ann's Place"

"Hallelujah Goat"

"Maybellene I Hofteholder"

"We"

"Still Counting'

Side B

"Light A Way"

"Wild Rover Of Hell"

"I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry"

"A Broken Man And The Dawn"

"Find That Soul"

"Making Believe" (Bonus Track)

Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood was first released by Mascot Records in 2008, hitting the #1 spot in the Danish and Finnish album charts, and has since gone four-times Platinum in their native country and Gold in Germany, Finland and Sweden. The album features the hit “Still Counting”, which is the most streamed Volbeat track to date. These new limited vinyl variants celebrate both the legacy of the album and the future that will bring countless more performances of these songs to the stage.