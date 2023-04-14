VOLBEAT Confirm 18-Date “Servant Of The Road” North American Summer Tour; Special Guests HALESTORM And BAD WOLVES To Appear On Select Dates

Today, multi-platinum Danish band, Volbeat, confirm their 18-date North American summer tour in support of their eighth studio album Servant Of The Mind. The tour will include the band’s first Canadian shows since 2019.

“We are so excited to finally see our friends in Canada again and also get to play shows for some of our friends in the US that we haven’t had a chance to see since Servant of the Mind was released,” said the band. “The incomparable Halestorm will be joining us for most of the shows, too. We hope to see you at the party!”

Tickets and VIP packages for this tour will go on sale here on Friday, April 21 at 10 AM, local.

Tour dates:

July

12 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach ^

15 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino *

17 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre ^

18 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre ^

19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

20 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre *

22 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre ^

23 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest^

25 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater ^

26 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center ^

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom *

29 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino ^

30 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino ^

August

1 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron ^

2 - Laval, QC - Place Bell ^

3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall ^

6 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino (Outdoor Stage) ^

Special Guest: Halestorm ^

Special Guest: Bad Wolves *

(Photo - Ross Halfin)