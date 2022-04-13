VOLBEAT Debut "Temple Of Ekur" Music Video

Volbeat have released a music video for "Temple Of Ekur", the opening track of their new album, Servant Of The Mind, out now via EMI Records. Watch below:

Servant Of The Mind is available in standard/digipack CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (with various limited-edition variants, more info below), a deluxe digital edition, plus a special box set (including 2CD digipack, 28pg booklet, bandana, and hip flask, housed in a metal box, available from the official Volbeat store). Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Temple Of Ekur"

"Wait A Minute My Girl"

"The Sacred Stones"

"Shotgun Blues"

"The Devil Rages On"

"Say No More"

"Heaven’s Descent"

"Dagen Før" (feat. Stine Bramsen)

"The Passenger"

"Step Into Light"

"Becoming"

"Mindlock"

"Lasse’s Birgitta"



Deluxe 2 CD/2 LP and Digital Deluxe bonus tracks:

"Return To None" (Wolfbrigade cover)

"Domino" (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)

"Shotgun Blues" (feat. Dave Matrise from Jungle Rot)

"Dagen Før" (Michael Vox Version)

"Shotgun Blues" video:

"Wait A Minute My Girl" video:

Mascot Records will release the 15th anniversary limited edition vinyl of Volbeat's second album, Rock The Rebel/Metal The Devil, on May 20. A glow in the dark pressing will be available in all shops and online, while a limited number of unique marble editions will be available here.

Rock The Rebel/Metal The Devil was originally released by Mascot Records in 2007 and quickly became a milestone for Volbeat, hitting the #1 spot in the Danish album charts and going on to be certified four-times Platinum in their native country and Gold in Germany. The album features several hits including “Sad Man’s Tongue,” which is still a staple of the band’s live shows (as heard on 2020’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland and most recently on the band’s co-headline US tour with Ghost), and the fan-favourite “Radio Girl.” “The Garden’s Tale,” which features Johan Olsen from Magtens Korridorer, spent 18 weeks on the Danish singles chart, peaking at #1. Rock The Rebel/Metal The Devil earned the band their first Danish Music Awards nominations in 2008 for Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, Band of the Year and Best Singer, as well as nominations for Best Danish Act at the MTV European Music Awards in both 2007 and 2008. Volbeat’s incendiary live show was also brought to the mainstage at festivals such as Roskilde and Wacken Open Air and found the band headlining the Metaldome Stage at Graspop as well as opening for Metallica in Arhaus, Denmark.

These new limited vinyl variants celebrate both the legacy of the album and the future that will bring countless more performances of these songs to the stage.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"The Human Instrument"

"Mr And Mrs Ness"

"The Garden's Tale"

"Devil Or The Cat's Song"

"Sad Mans Tongue"

"River Queen"

Side B

"Radio Girl"

"A Moment Forever"

"Soulweeper # 2"

"You Or Them"

"Boa (JDM)"

Trailer:

"The Garden's Tale" video:

"Radio Girl" video:

"Sad Mans Tongue" video:

Listen to the album via Spotify, below: