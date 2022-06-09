VOLBEAT - "Merci, France!"; May 2022 Tour Recap Video Posted

Volbeat have released a May 2022 tour recap video, which can be viewed below.

Says the band: "Merci, France! We had so much fun playing in France last month. We can't wait to return..."

Volbeat recently released the official live bootleg video for "Temple Of Ekur", the opening track of their new album, Servant Of The Mind, out now via EMI Records. The footage was filmed at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on March 3.

Servant Of The Mind is available in standard/digipack CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (with various limited-edition variants, more info below), a deluxe digital edition, plus a special box set (including 2CD digipack, 28pg booklet, bandana, and hip flask, housed in a metal box, available from the official Volbeat store). Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Temple Of Ekur"

"Wait A Minute My Girl"

"The Sacred Stones"

"Shotgun Blues"

"The Devil Rages On"

"Say No More"

"Heaven’s Descent"

"Dagen Før" (feat. Stine Bramsen)

"The Passenger"

"Step Into Light"

"Becoming"

"Mindlock"

"Lasse’s Birgitta"



Deluxe 2 CD/2 LP and Digital Deluxe bonus tracks:

"Return To None" (Wolfbrigade cover)

"Domino" (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)

"Shotgun Blues" (feat. Dave Matrise from Jungle Rot)

"Dagen Før" (Michael Vox Version)

"Temple Of Ekur" video:

"Shotgun Blues" video:

"Wait A Minute My Girl" video: