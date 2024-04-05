VOLBEAT - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire 2017 Copenhagen Show Featuring Guest Appearances By MILLE PETROZZA, BARNEY GREENWAY, LARS ULRICH, DANKO JONES And More Streaming

ARTE Concert has shared pro-shot video of Volbeat's entire August 2017 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark. It was officially released in 2018 as Lets'Boogie! Live From Telia Parken. Check it out below.

The show features guest appearances by Mille Petrozza (Kreator), Barney Greenway (Napalm Death), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Danko Jones and more.

Setlist:

"The Devil's Bleeding Crown"

"Heaven nor Hell"

"Radio Girl"

"Lola Montez"

"Let It Burn" (with Mia Maja)

"Doc Holliday"

"Sad Man's Tongue"

"16 Dollars"

"7 Shots" (with Mille Petrozza)

"Fallen"

"Crowdsurfer"

"Slaytan"

"Dead but Rising"

"Goodbye Forever"

"Maybellene I Hofteholder"

"The Everlasting"

"For Evigt" (with Johan Olsen and Mia Maja)

"Evelyn" (with Barney Greenway)

"Lonesome Rider"

"Seal the Deal"

"The Garden's Tale" (with Johan Olsen)

Encore:

"Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood" (with Lars Ulrich)

"Enter Sandman" (Metallica - with Lars Ulrich)

Encore 2:

"A Warrior's Call" (with Mikkel Kessler)

"Black Rose" (with Danko Jones)

"Pool of Booze, Booze, Booza"

"Still Counting"