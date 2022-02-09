VOLBEAT Release Official Lyric Video For New Song "The Passenger"

Volbeat have released a lyric video for "The Passenger", featured on their new album, Servant Of The Mind, out now via EMI Records. Watch the clip below:

Servant Of The Mind is available in standard/digipack CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (with various limited-edition variants, more info below), a deluxe digital edition, plus a special box set (including 2CD digipack, 28pg booklet, bandana, and hip flask, housed in a metal box, available from the official Volbeat store). Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Temple Of Ekur"

"Wait A Minute My Girl"

"The Sacred Stones"

"Shotgun Blues"

"The Devil Rages On"

"Say No More"

"Heaven’s Descent"

"Dagen Før" (feat. Stine Bramsen)

"The Passenger"

"Step Into Light"

"Becoming"

"Mindlock"

"Lasse’s Birgitta"



Deluxe 2 CD/2 LP and Digital Deluxe bonus tracks:

"Return To None" (Wolfbrigade cover)

"Domino" (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)

"Shotgun Blues" (feat. Dave Matrise from Jungle Rot)

"Dagen Før" (Michael Vox Version)

