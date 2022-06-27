VOLBEAT Reveal Fall '22 Tour Plans With SKINDRED, NAPALM DEATH, BAD WOLVES

Danish rock 'n' roll rebels, Volbeat, are eager to announce the 32-date European leg of the diverse Servant Of The Road World Tour, which will see them sharing the spotlight with special guests Skindred and openers Napalm Death (UK/Ireland) and Bad Wolves (mainland Europe), for a truly intense show.

Fans can expect a mix of Volbeat classics, deep cuts, and fan favourites from throughout their storied career, including their acclaimed latest album Servant Of The Mind.

Volbeat comment, “Finally, after so much time away, we’re thrilled to be able to bring a proper Volbeat headline tour to our friends across mainland Europe and the UK. We are so excited and cannot wait to see everyone out there! We’re extremely lucky to be able to bring Skindred, Napalm Death, and Bad Wolves along for the ride and share this experience with three incredible bands that we are fortunate enough to call friends.”



Tickets will go on general sale from 10 AM, local time on July 1s Ticket links for all dates, including VIP packages and pre-sale information, can be found here.

Tour dates:

With Skindred, Bad Wolves:

October

17 - Hamburg, DE at Barclays Arena

20 - Denmark, DK at Royal Arena

23 - Tampere, FI at NOKIA Arena

26 - Leipzig, DE at QP Arena

28 - Prague, CZ at O2 Universum

30 - Lyon, FR at Le Radiant

31 - Paris, FR at Le Zenith

November

2 - Cologne, DE at Lanxess Arena

5 - Budapest, HU at Barba Negra

8 - Zurich, CH at Hallenstadion

10 - Barcelona, ES at Sant Jordi Club

11 - Bilbao, ES at Cubec

12 - Madrid, ES at Vistalegre

14 - Lisbon, PT at Sala Tego

17 - Milan, IT at Lorenzini District

18 - Rome, IT at Atlantico

21 - Innsbruck, AT at Olympiahalle

22 - Vienna, AT at Stadthalle

25 - Munich, DE at Olympiahalle

28 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU at Rockhal

29 - Frankfurt, DE at Festhalle

December

2 - Stuttgart, DE at Schleyerhalle

4 - Warsaw, PL at Expo

5 - Berlin, DE at Mercedes-Benz Arena

8 - Antwerp, BE at Sportpaleis

9 - Arnhem, NL at Geledome

With Skindred, Napalm Death:

December

12 - Dublin, IE at 3Arena

15 - Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

16 - Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

17 - Cardiff, UK at Motorpoint Arena

19 - Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena

20 - London, UK at Wembley Arena

In conjunction with the tour announcement, the band have also shared a new, official bootleg video of "The Sacred Stones" - Live fFom Worcester, MA. Watch below: