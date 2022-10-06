VOLBEAT Share Complete Wait A Minute… Let’s Tour Concert From San Diego

Watch Volbeat’s entire performance of Wait A Minute… Let’s Tour: Live from San Diego, California now through Sunday, October 9th.

Capturing one of the band’s first shows back on the road in fall 2021, this intimate performance at San Diego’s historic venue The Observatory North Park was filmed shortly before the release of Servant Of The Mind. The setlist included some of the very first live performances of the hit singles “Shotgun Blues” and “Wait A Minute My Girl.” Filmed and edited by the team at Ghost Atomic Pictures (“Shotgun Blues”, “Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)”, “Leviathan”, Let’s Boogie: Live From Telia Parken), you can feel the excitement of both the band and the crowd as they both return to live music after such an extended period away.

Volbeat’s Servant Of The Road Tour kicks off in less than two weeks on October 17th in Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena. Tickets & VIP packages available here.