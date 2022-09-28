VOLBEAT Share New Video "Shotgun Blues" (Official Bootleg - Live from San Diego); Live Concert To Be Broadcast On October 6

Volbeat have released the Official Bootleg video for “Shotgun Blues”. Watch below. The band are also pleased to announce that the entire performance of Wait A Minute… Let’s Tour: Live From San Diego will be broadcasted on the band’s YouTube channel on Thursday, October 6 at 8 PM, CET/2 PM, ET.

Capturing one of the band’s first shows back on the road in fall 2021, this intimate performance at San Diego’s historic venue The Observatory North Park was filmed shortly before the release of Servant Of The Mind. The setlist included some of the very first live performances of the hit singles “Shotgun Blues” and “Wait A Minute My Girl.” Filmed and edited by the team at Ghost Atomic Pictures (“Shotgun Blues,” “Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon),” “Leviathan,” Let’s Boogie: Live from Telia Parken), you can feel the excitement of both the band and the crowd as they both return to live music after such an extended period away.

In just under three weeks, the Servant Of The Road World Tour returns to Europe & the UK. Tickets & VIP packages available here.