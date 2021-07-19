VOLBEAT To Tour The US With THE HU, MUNICIPAL WASTE, TWIN TEMPLE

Multi-platinum Danish rockers Volbeat have announced a US mini-tour comprised of only eight shows.

Joining Volbeat on their Wait A Minute… Let’s Tour trek will be special guests The Hu, Municipal Waste, and Twin Temple on select dates.

The Rebels & Angels Fan Club presale begins Wednesday, July 21st at 10am local time (log into your R&A account for the password). General on sale starts Friday, July 23rd at 10am local time. Confirmed dates are as listed:

September

24 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion *

28 - San Antonio, TX - Sunken Garden Amphitheater ^*

29 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater ^*

October

2 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park %*

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium %

9 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

10 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater *



^ The Hu

% Municipal Waste

* Twin Temple

Earlier this month, Volbeat shared their new music video for “Wait A Minute My Girl”. The music video was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of Awesome+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. Awesome+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries The Lady and the Dale, Marvel's Behind the Mask and Showtime's The One and Only Dick Gregory.

The band said of the video: “After seeing the work they did on The Lady And The Dale we knew that Sean and the team at Awesome+modest could do something trippy and creative for 'Wait A Minute My Girl'. This video exceeded even our wildest expectations. It’s weird, fun and crazy – we absolutely love it.”

Along with “Wait A Minute My Girl”, Volbeat also recently shared their song “Dagen Før”. The two tracks, the band’s first new music since 2019’s album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, were written and recorded while the world was in lockdown during the pandemic. Michael, Kaspar and Jon recorded their parts with long-time producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, while Rob worked remotely from New York. Watch the lyric videos for each song below.

“Wait A Minute My Girl” features saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo, who both perform with JD McPherson’s band and previously appeared with Volbeat on 2019’s “Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon).” Singer Mia Maja, who has worked with the band since Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, also appears on backing vocals. “Dagen Før” features guest vocals from Danish artist Stine Bramsen, who is known for her solo work as well as being a member of the band Alphabeat. The song, in the tradition of “The Garden’s Tale,” “Maybele I Hofteholder” and “For Evigt,” features both English and Danish lyrics, and marks the first commercially-released song that features Stine singing in her native Danish. Get the tracks here.

(Photo by Ross Halfin)