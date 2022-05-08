VOLTURIAN Featuring FROZEN CROWN Guitarist FEDERICO MONDELLI Release New Single / Video "Empty World"

The second Volturian effort, Red Dragon, is a truly inspired and stylish rendering of the modern metal blueprint. A blend of the gothic and melancholic feeling of the exceptional debut, Crimson, with an even more refined pop vein and some extra subtle electronic layers.

Red Dragon will be released on May 20th via Scarlet Records

The band has released a video for new single "Empty World". Check it out below.

Each Red Dragon song displays a very contemporary sound, intriguing arrangements and charming sonic dynamics – not to mention the always masterful Federico Mondelli trademark songwriting.

Graced by the heartful interpretation of frontwoman Federica Lanna, lyrically and aesthetically inspired by Thomas Harris’ Red Dragon (the novel who gave birth to the Hannibal Lecter myth) and Alan Moore and Frank Miller’s graphic novels, the new Volturian record will wrap the listeners into a warm blanket to open their eyes in a thrilling scarlet light.

Tracklist:

"Rebirth"

"Stay"

"Harley"

"Empty World"

"Torn Asunder"

"Burn It Up"

"Distant Caress"

"Bury Me"

"Freeze"

"Descent"

Volturian is:

Federica Lanna - vocals

Federico Mondelli (Frozen Crown) - guitar & keyboards

Massimiliano Rossi - bass

Andrea Zannin - drums