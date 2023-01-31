VOMIT FORTH Announces U.S. Headlining Tour; UPON STONE To Support
After releasing their full-length debut, Seething Malevolence last year, Northeastern death metal outfit Vomit Forth are starting off 2023 strong, with shows across the USA - including a just-announced headlining tour, following Louisville's LDB Fest. Kicking off on March 18, the trek will feature support from Upon Stone.
Dates:
March
17 – Louisville, KY – Triple Crown Pavilion (LDB Fest)
18 – Kansas City, MO – Farewell
19 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive
20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon
21 – Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Aerie Hall
22 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside
23 – San Fernando, CA – Midnight Hour
24 – Tempe, AZ – Cornish Pastry
25 – Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse
26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW
27 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone
(Photo - Paul Longo)