VOMIT FORTH Announces U.S. Headlining Tour; UPON STONE To Support

After releasing their full-length debut, Seething Malevolence last year, Northeastern death metal outfit Vomit Forth are starting off 2023 strong, with shows across the USA - including a just-announced headlining tour, following Louisville's LDB Fest. Kicking off on March 18, the trek will feature support from Upon Stone.

Dates:

March

17 – Louisville, KY – Triple Crown Pavilion (LDB Fest)

18 – Kansas City, MO – Farewell

19 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon

21 – Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Aerie Hall

22 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

23 – San Fernando, CA – Midnight Hour

24 – Tempe, AZ – Cornish Pastry

25 – Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse

26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW

27 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

(Photo - Paul Longo)