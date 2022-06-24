VOMIT FORTH Release "Carnivorous Incantation" Music Video

Connecticut-based Northeast death metal powerhouse, Vomit Forth, have released their new song and music video, “Carnivorous Incantation”. Watch the video below, and purchase and stream the track here

"'Carnivorous Incantation' is somewhat of a self-reflective song,” states vocalist Kane Gelaznik about the track. “It's about the effects of abuse on our psyche. Abuse begets abuse like some horrible spell cast on us all. The song is a way of trying to externalize, understand, and move past trauma. This video is intentionally unnerving and spastic. We wanted the video to stick with you because of the subject matter of the song. That's a big reason we decided to go with 8498. I hope this helps victims of abuse of any kind to move past their trauma."

Vomit Forth's long-awaited full length, Seething Malevolence, will be released on July 8. While the band is known for a sound that borrows from the under appreciated East Coast death metal blueprint belched up from bands like Internal Bleeding and Scattered Remnants, Seething Malevolence expands to more experimental and unexpected sounds, refracting the band’s love for the likes of Napalm Death or Full Of Hell.

Pre-order the album, here.

Seething Malevolence tracklisting:

Intro

"Eucharist Intact"

"Pain Tolerance"

"Tortured Sacrament"

"Unrecognizable"

"Seething Malevolence"

"Severely Wounded"

"Carnivorous Incantation"

"I Feel Nothing"

"Predatory Savior"

"Pious Killing Floor"

“Predatory Saviour” video:

Album trailer:

Vomit Forth is:

Kane Gelaznik (vocals)

Tyler Bidwell (bass)

Nick Herrmann (drums)

Ricky Brayall (guitars)

(Photo - Paul Longo)