VOMIT FORTH Shares Unsettling Music Video For “Salt”

On Friday, October 11, death metal act Vomit Forth released their new album Terrified Of God out through Century Media Records. To mark the occasion, they have shared an unsettling video for pulverizing focus track “Salt”.

Order Terrified Of God here.

Vomit Forth is currently on a North American tour supporting The Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus.

On the album’s themes, vocalist Kane shares:

“The biggest thing I want to get across with this record and that humanity doesn’t know everything. We are flawed, and in a lot of ways disgusting. We act like we aren’t afraid of what happens after we die. I know most people like to think nothing happens and we just conduct heat. That there’s no consequence other than how we effect other people during our time here, but I know there’s a hint of fear in the back of everyone’s mind. Everyone feels it. Not a single person on this earth lives without being Terrified of God at one point or another in their life.”

Tracklisting:

“Victim Impact Statement”

“Sacred Apple”

“Blood Soaked Death Dream”

“Negative Penance”

“Blood Lead Index”

“Poison Child”

“Fixation On The Narrative”

“Non Responsive”

“Terrified Of God”

“Fear Of Retaliation”

“Rotting Wool”

“Salt”

“Rotting Wool” video:

(Photo – Fin Geiger)