VOODOO CIRCLE Announce November 2024 Live Dates For Germany

Voodoo Circle, launched by Primal Fear guitarist Alex Beyrodt, has checked in with the following announcement:

"Get ready to bow down and Hail To The King, everyone! We're absolutely thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated Voodoo Circle tour coming at the end of this year. It's been a while, so mark your calendars and make sure you don't miss out on this electrifying experience. Tickets are up for grabs now, so don't hesitate to secure yours before they vanish like smoke, and witness Voodoo Circle igniting the stages with their fiery performances!

But that's not all! Adding to the excitement, we're proud to announce that GreyAttack and moonday6 will be joining us as special guests, promising even more unforgettable moments!"

On December 1, 2023, Voodoo Circle issued their Best Of 15 Years Of Voodoo via AFM Records, featuring not only highlights of their discography ( Locked & Loaded, Raised on Rock, More Than One Way Home, Whisky Fingers, Voodoo Circle ), but also two previously unreleased tracks. One of them, "Sweet Devotion", recorded in 2021 during the Locked & Loaded album-era, was released with a music video.

Says Alex Beyrodt: "‘Sweet Devotion’ is a typical Voodoo Circle song with all trademarks. David's voice blows me away every time. I'm glad that the song now has its place on the Best Of album that will be released soon!”

Order Best Of 15 Years Of Voodoo here.

Tracklisting:

“Locked & Loaded”

“Flesh & Bone”

“Wasting Time”

“Devil With An Angel Smile”

“Higher Love”

“Running Away From Love”

“Graveyard City”

“Heart Of Babylon”

“Cry For Love”

“Trapped In Paradise”

“Watch And Wait (I Got My Eye On You)”

“Devil’s Daughter”

“No Solution Blues”

“Broken Heart Syndrome”

“Man And Machine”

“Spewing Lies”

“Master Of Illusion”

“Sweet Devotion” (Bonus)

“Rock’n Roll Remedy” (Bonus)

“Sweet Devotion”: