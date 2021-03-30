VOODOO CIRCLE Feat. PRIMAL FEAR Members Release "Flesh & Bone" Lyric Video

Voodoo Circle have released a lyric video for "Flesh & Bone", the opening track of their new album, Locked & Loaded, released earlier this year via AFM Records. Watch below.

The band features Primal Fear members Alex Beyrodt (guitars, vocals) and Mat Sinner (bass), as well as Davd Readman (vocals) and Markus Kullmann (drums).

Locked & Loaded is available as digipak & ltd. colored vinyl. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Flesh & Bone"

"Wasting Time"

"Magic Woman Chile"

"Locked & Loaded"

"Devil With An Angel Smile"

"Straight For The Heart"

"Eyes Full Of Tears"

"Devil’s Cross"

"Trouble In The Moonlight"

"This Song Is For You"

"Children Of The Revolution"

"Flesh & Bone" lyric video:

"Locked & Loaded" video:

"Devil With An Angel Smile" lyric video:

Voodoo Circle is:

Alex Beyrodt - guitar & vocals

David Readmann - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass & vocals

Markus Kullmann - drums