VOODOO CIRCLE Feat. PRIMAL FEAR Members Release Previously Unreleased Single “Sweet Devotion” From Upcoming Best Of Album

With remarkable records such as the self-titled Voodoo Circle or Locked & Loaded, Alex Beyrodt’s Voodoo Circle quickly established themselves as the epitome of quality in classic hard rock. This band has it all: lots of experience featuring members of Primal Fear, Sinner and Pink Cream 69, outstanding songwriting skills and musicianship, passion and a sense for great hooks.

It’s obvious that Voodoo Circle have enhanced their classic rock repertoire on the highest level. A German band never before sounded that international, with that much "American Hard Rock" in their blood. These melodic anthems, cultivated by the powerful voice of David Readman, the tasteful Hammond-sounds by Jimmy Kresic, Mat Sinner’s as usual precise bass foundation and Markus Kullmann’s drumming in best Bonham tradition, appear to come down right from the Olympus of hard rock.

To shorten your wait for a new studio offering to follow in the hopefully not so distant future, on December 1, 2023, Voodoo Circle will issue their Best Of "15 Years Of Voodoo" via AFM Records, featuring not only highlights of their discography ( Locked & Loaded, Raised on Rock, More Than One Way Home, Whisky Fingers, Voodoo Circle ), but also two previously unreleased tracks. One of them, "Sweet Devotion", recorded in 2021 during the Locked & Loaded album-era, is now available with a music video.

Says Alex Beyrodt: "‘Sweet Devotion’ is a typical Voodoo Circle song with all trademarks. David's voice blows me away every time. I'm glad that the song now has its place on the Best Of album that will be released soon!”

Tracklisting:

“Locked & Loaded”

“Flesh & Bone”

“Wasting Time”

“Devil With An Angel Smile”

“Higher Love”

“Running Away From Love”

“Graveyard City”

“Heart Of Babylon”

“Cry For Love”

“Trapped In Paradise”

“Watch And Wait (I Got My Eye On You)”

“Devil’s Daughter”

“No Solution Blues”

“Broken Heart Syndrome”

“Man And Machine”

“Spewing Lies”

“Master Of Illusion”

“Sweet Devotion” (Bonus)

“Rock’n Roll Remedy” (Bonus)

“Sweet Devotion”: