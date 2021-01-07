VOODOO CIRCLE Featuring PRIMAL FEAR Members Release Official Video For "Locked & Loaded"

January 15th will see Voodoo Circle release their highly anticipated new album, Locked & Loaded, via AFM Records. They have released an official video for the title track, which can be viewed below.

The band features Primal Fear members Alex Beyrodt (guitars, vocals) and Mat Sinner (bass), as well as Davd Readman (vocals) and Markus Kullmann (drums).

A lyric video for the album's first single, "Devil With An Angel Smile", can be found below.

Locked & Loaded will be available as digipak & ltd. colored vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Flesh & Bone"

"Wasting Time"

"Magic Woman Chile"

"Locked & Loaded"

"Devil With An Angel Smile"

"Straight For The Heart"

"Eyes Full Of Tears"

"Devil’s Cross"

"Trouble In The Moonlight"

"This Song Is For You"

"Children Of The Revolution"

"Devil With An Angel Smile" lyric video:

Voodoo Circle is:

Alex Beyrodt - guitar & vocals



David Readmann - vocals



Mat Sinner - bass & vocals



Markus Kullmann - drums