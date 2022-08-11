VORAATH Feat. NILE, XAEL Members Explore Their Next Sci-Fi Lore With "Amon The Judge" Music Video

Voraath, from North and South Carolina USA, features members from ex-Nile (Brad Parris), Xael (Joshua Ward), Rapheumets Well, Implosive Disgorgence, and Sweet Blood. They are an otherworldly and experimental death metal band that brings together emotional yet brutal music and science fantasy appealing to both metal enthusiasts as well as those who appreciate the lore of the music.

They have their next and third stand-alone single out, entitled “Amon The Judge”, and today they present their next sci-fi lore with the music video for the track.

Drummer and the video's director Joshua Ward explains the track in further detail: "We have been crafting depth to the lore of our music. Every song we write has two meanings. We have the personal meaning and then molded into the lore. We developed this planet in which 80% of the population disappears after the arrival of three extraterrestrial beings which people revere as gods. The story focuses on a group of hunters that are contracted by EOS corporation to retrieve certain artifacts. We are 100 years into the future so a lot has changed and corporations have taken over. While preparing for the next mission, the hunters of Harrow’s Gorge entrusted Edgar, a village elder, to keep the village safe by keeping the retrieved relic hidden. Betraying his oath, Edgar informed the militant Ostromek Corp of the relics' location for status and financial gain. The soldiers of Ostromek Corp ravaged the village, murdering and plundering its resources. The song 'Amon the Judge' follows the hunters' return, their trauma of loss, the brutal reprisal upon the remaining soldiers, and the final judgment of Edgar. This song explored the mental complexity of trauma and under what circumstances do good people commit vicious acts."

Voraath began as a vessel for the quintet to continue touring and writing. They wanted to explore even further integrating science fantasy, soundscapes, and metal. They hope that the first three tracks tantalize audiences and leave them anticipating their debut album, which is currently in the works.

Looking to hit the stage, they promise an onslaught of theatrics, bringing the story of the music to life. Atmospheric and driving, the medley of blast beats, chugging bass, and heavily distorted solos will be both intense and immersive. Voraath is recommended for fans of Septicflesh, Cattle Decapitation, and Fleshgod Apocalypse.

Lineup:

Brad Parris – Vocalist, Guitarist

Joshua Nassaru Ward – Drummer/Vocals/ Keys

Tylor Kohl – Guitarist

Daniel Presnell – Guitarist, accompany instruments

Paul McBride – Bassist