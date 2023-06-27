VORAATH Feat. XAEL, RAPHEUMETS WELL Members Announce New Vocalist CHELSEA MARROW; “Siren Head” Music Video Released

Voraath, the brutal horror-inspired extreme metal band featuring members from Xael, Rapheumets Well, Implosive Disgorgence, and Sweet Blood has announced new vocalist Chelsea Marrow (Visitant, The Monster Factory - Death Metal Choir for the video game DOOM Eternal) to their lineup. To debut her vocal prowess they are unleashing a re-envisioned, remixed, and remastered version of the single and music video "Siren Head" along with the addition of guest melodic vocals from Taylor Presnell to be distributed by Exitus Stratagem Records.

Band founder and drummer Joshua Ward comments:

"This was the first song we wrote as a band, it was a fun song inspired by our children who were fans of the horror creature ‘Siren Head,’ which is a creature developed by Trevor Henderson. So for us, this was a bonding song for us and our kids. Our lore features interdimensional deities anyways so it was not out of our conceptual scope to write a song about Siren Head. With our new vocalist bringing so much to the table and revitalizing the project, we wanted to remake the song to introduce her sound and stylistic approach to our music, setting the pace for what's to come with the full album."

Voraath is an otherworldly and experimental death metal band that brings together emotional yet brutal music and science fantasy appealing to both metal enthusiasts as well as those who appreciate the lore of the music. The band's origin began with an idea to merge extreme metal with storytelling by band founder and drummer Joshua Ward (Xael).

"I wanted to create more than just another metal band but an intricate brand with lore to explore alongside the music. We are creating a metal multiverse," adds Ward.

Integrating science fantasy, soundscapes, and metal, Voraath looks forward to tantalizing audiences and leaving them anticipating their forthcoming debut album, which is currently in the works.

As they tour across the American Midwest, they promise an onslaught of theatrics, bringing their stories of the music to life. Atmospheric and driving, the medley of blast beats, chugging bass, and heavily distorted solos will be both intense and immersive.

"Our stage wear is directly from the lore. Each one of us is a character in the lore of our music. Tactical dystopian armor, Alien-like helmets with red glowing lights, we try to represent the vibe we are writing about," says Ward.

Lineup:

Chelsea Marrow - Vocals

Tylor Kohl - Guitar

Paul McBride - Bass

Joshua Ward - Drums, Keys, Vocals, Studio Guitars

(Photo – Picture: Jamie Leblanc, Art: Joshua Ward)