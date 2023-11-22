VORAATH Feat. XAEL, RAPHEUMETS WELL Members Releases Drum Playthrough Video For “Judas Blood And Vultures”

Set to unleash their debut full-length in 2024 via Exitus Stratagem Records, Voraath unveiled earlier this November their brutal horror-inspired extreme metal single and music video "Judas Blood And Vultures", which is the first from a series of videos the band will be offering in the coming months to support the forthcoming album.

Today, band founder and drummer Joshua Nassaru Ward is now sharing his playthrough for the track.

The band adds:

"We are going the extra mile to not only bring you our flavor of extreme symphonic metal but an immersive experience both visually and auditorily. We thank all of you! If you love video games, sci-fi horror, action, and metal music then this is for you!"

Ward also co-wrote the storyline for "Judas Blood And Vultures" along with directing its music video with the combined efforts of the band's team at Eldersverse Studio.

The story of "Judas Blood And Vultures" takes place in the year 2193 - Mission: 3116 The Red Village incident: The Valewalkers are contacted by an old friend, Tobias to investigate a series of strange disappearances in a neighboring village. It is believed that a vile creature from beyond the Nexus Rift, known by the locals as Lumia is responsible for the missing villagers, among them, Tobias’ new bride and infant child. As the hunters and their forlorn guide begin their pursuit of the creature and its cultist minions, they soon discover that not all is as it seems in the ruins of the red village.

Voraath is an otherworldly and experimental death metal band that brings together emotional yet brutal music and science fantasy appealing to both metal enthusiasts as well as those who appreciate the lore of the music. The band's origin began with an idea to merge extreme metal with storytelling by band founder and drummer Joshua Ward (Xael).

"I wanted to create more than just another metal band but an intricate brand with lore to explore alongside the music. We are creating a metal multiverse," adds Ward.

Integrating science fantasy, soundscapes, and metal, Voraath looks forward to tantalizing audiences and leaving them anticipating their forthcoming debut album, which is currently in the works.

As they tour across the American Midwest, they promise an onslaught of theatrics, bringing their stories of the music to life. Atmospheric and driving, the medley of blast beats, chugging bass, and heavily distorted solos will be both intense and immersive.

"Our stage wear is directly from the lore. Each one of us is a character in the lore of our music. Tactical dystopian armor, Alien-like helmets with red glowing lights, we try to represent the vibe we are writing about," says Ward.

Lineup:

Chelsea Marrow - Vocals

Tylor Kohl - Guitar

Paul McBride - Bass

Joshua Ward - Drums, Keys, Vocals, Studio Guitars

(Photo – Picture: Jamie Leblanc, Art: Joshua Ward)