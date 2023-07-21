Voted The Worst Song Ever, This STARSHIP Hit Just Gets Bigger Every Year; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The Worst Song Of All Time... it’s a question that’s been asked and answered a million times. It’s been voted on. It’s been the subject of intense debate. Well, today’s song has been part of most of the polls out there… 'We Built This City' by Starship. In many of these lists, it’s always #1. Yet this song continues to drive our culture decades later… we still can’t resist it's charm. Written by Elton John’s lyricist Bernie Taupin and up-and-comer Martin Page, and given to Mickey Thomas and Grace Slick who kill on it. Most critics hated it because it came from Starship, who was once Jefferson Starship, who was once Jefferson Airplane, and they felt the new band had sold out with a middle-of-the-road pop hit. This history of it is very interesting. The story of a #1 smash from the 80s from both the co-writer and lead singer and why this song still moves the needle is coming up next on Professor Of Rock."