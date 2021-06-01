Vox&Hops Metal Podcast Announces Launch Of Vox&Hops Brewtal North America; Announcement Video

The Vox&Hops Metal Podcast today announces the launch of the first edition of Vox&Hops Brewtal North America, presented by IndieMerchstore. Vox&Hops Brewtal North America consists of 22Vox&Hops Alumni (past guests of the podcast) paired with metal breweries to create unique collaborative craft beers for their bands.

“Last February, when we seemed to be headed towards another summer without live shows let alone metal festivals, I imagined Vox&Hops Brewtal North America to bring the metal community together,” says Matt McGachy, Cryptopsy vocalist and host of the Vox&Hops Metal Podcast. “Initially, I was aiming for 10 collabs for the project but everyone just kept saying yes!I am unbelievably humbled that over 250 people from across North America have teamed up to spread the Vox&Hops ethos:‘Enjoy, Life, Metal & Craft Beer’.”

* Brewtal North America Official Hot Sauce: Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. is giving away full bottles of the exclusive Vox&Hops Brewtal North America Scorpion hot sauce. 40 bottles are available per brewery: first come, first served!

* Brewtal North America Official Hops: Yakima Chief Hops has offered each participating brewery 10kg of free hops to use in their Brewtal North America Collab.

* Behind The Scenes: Mini documentaries showcasing the creation of each collaborative brew and exclusive content from the artists involved will be shared on Vox&Hops socials. The videos were created by Chris Kells, The Agonist and Vox&Hops Creative Director of Video Content.

* Virtual Wrap Party: Come share a virtual beer with the bands and brewers on June 26 at 9, PM EDT! Follow Vox&Hops socials for the Zoom link.

The 22 Vox&Hops Brewtal North America collabs will be released between June 21 and 25, 2021, at each participating brewery. For more information, visit voxandhops.com.

Announcement video: