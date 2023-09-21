VOYAGER Frontman DANIEL “DANNY” ESTRIN Issues Health Update Revealing Cancer Diagnosis; Tour Dates Postponed

After an incredibly successful year representing Australia at Eurovision and releasing their new album, Fearless In Love, Voyager’s lead singer, Danny Estrin, has received a shocking cancer diagnosis requiring immediate treatment. The news comes less than two weeks ahead of their European tour, which is now postponed until late 2024.

Danny Estrin comments: “Last week I was dealt some life-altering news: I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer that requires immediate treatment. I am absolutely devastated that we cannot perform on our forthcoming European tour, especially after this incredible Eurovision year we’ve had. I am on strict doctors’ orders to not take this lightly, put my health first and get this sorted so that we can be on stage again as soon as possible. This has been an extremely hard decision to make, but one that everyone will hopefully understand."

All tickets bought will be valid on rescheduled dates, but if you wish to request a refund you may do so at the point of sale.

On July 14, Voyager released their eigth studio album, Fearless In Love, via Season Of Mist. The band comprised of Daniel “Danny” Estrin (vocals/keyboards), Simone Dow (guitars), Scott Kay (guitars), Alex Canion (bass) and Ashley Doodkorte (drums) have been creating music together for over a decade. On Fearless In Love sweeping vocals paired with emotive lyrics inspired by the grit and glam of ‘80s and ‘90s film overlay heavy guitar riffs and percussion to create a sonic journey that pushes the boundary of what fans have come to expect from Voyager.

Fearless In Love tracklisting:

"The Best Intentions"

"Prince Of Fire"

"Ultraviolet" ft. Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer

"Dreamer"

"The Lamenting"

"Submarine"

"Promise"

"Twisted"

"Daydream"

"Listen"

"Gren (Fearless In Love)"

