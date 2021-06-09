VREID Share “Shadows Of Aurora” Music Video

Sognametal veterans Vreid are now unveiling another chapter of their new album and movie, Wild North West. The song "Shadows Of Aurora" and its accompanying music video / movie chapter can be found below:

Vreid recently made their ambitious film project, Wild North West, available for sale or rental via Vimeo. The movie is now available here.

The film includes never-be-seen bonus material that was not included during their April premiere. The film includes the following:

- A 6 min biographical intro narrated by author Dayal Patterson (Black Metal: Evolution of the Cult).

- The full concert 'In the Mountains Of Sognametal', which was filmed live at the mountains of Sogndal June 2020. Exclusively available here.

- Two previously unreleased live videos of Ulcus Molle (Vreid's predecessor) from Gaupne in Norway 1996. For the the songs "Train Of Thought" (Yggdrasil demo) and "Mindgames" (Roles EP).

Wild North West' is a concept album that developed alongside an entire movie. Inspired by both true events and pure imagination, the listener is taken on a whirlwind of a journey, diving deep into themes of war, fear, betrayal, loss, anxiety, and madness with thought-provoking lyrics that embody human nature. It captures the Nordic heart at the core of their sound, taking cues from Norway’s rugged landscape as it ricochets between eternal darkness and the solace of bracing light.