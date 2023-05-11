VULTURE INDUSTRIES Share Music Video For New Single "This Hell Is Mine"

With Vulture Industries' fifth full-length album, Ghosts From The Past, set to hit the streets on June 16, Dark Essence Records have released a new single taken from the album, along with an accompanying video.

According the the band's Bjørnar Erevik Nilsen, the single, titled "This Hell Is Mine" , is an older track, written from an entirely different perspective, but relevant in a whole new way today, as he explains: "This track was based on some old lyrics I had written many years ago. Originally written in praise of the simple and austere toiling on the land. Today, though, 'This Hell is Mine' can be seen as a tribute to unyielding resistance against invasion and oppression."

"This Hell Is Mine" can be streamed or downloaded here. The video for the single is by artist Kim Holm, and is especially interesting because it is a time-lapse insight into the work he put into creating the album artwork for Ghosts From The Past. Watch below.

Ghosts From The Past was recorded at the Conclave & Earshot Studios and was produced by the band and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street. With album artwork by Kim Holm.

Tracklisting:

“New Lords Of Light”

“Saturn Devouring His Young”

“This Hell Is Mine”

“Deeper”

“Right Here In The Dark”

“Not By Blood But By Words”

“Tyrants Weep Alone”

"This Hell Is Mine" video:

"Saturn Devouring His Young":

“New Lords Of Light” video: