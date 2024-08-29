VULVODYNIA Debut "The Randlord" Music Video

South African extreme metal titans, Vulvodynia, have released a video for "The Randlord", the new single from the band's new album, Entabani, out now via Unique Leader Records.

Says the band, "'The Rand Lord' is written from the perspective of a wealthy, glutinous, maniacal, narcissist who has discovered that mass monetary gain directly coincidence with absolute positions of power. The concept is based on the European financiers and capitalists who took control of the diamond and gold mining industries in South Africa from the late 1800s. We wanted the vibe of this track to have a certain braggadocious swagger whilst simultaneous showcasing the brainwashed perspective of the citizens that have turned into devote followers of The Rand Lord. During our most recent North American tour, we filmed all the footage of this video in various venues to multiple amazing crowds. After the release of this video we are set to hit the road once again and bring our live show to Asia, Australia and New Zealand."

Entabeni marks a pivotal moment for Vulvodynia, as they weave together their most ambitious work to date. The album showcases a fusion of African folklore and extreme metal, a thematic exploration deeply rooted in the band’s heritage and collective creativity.

Reflecting on the album’s significance, Vulvodynia states, “Entabeni is a very important album for us, it sees us at crossroads in our career. We’ve fully embraced the idea of writing as a collective, exploring every member’s ideas, experiences and formed them all together to create what we think is our most ambitious album yet. We wanted to explore the concept of African folklore on this album and based a lot of the songs off of old stories found in poems, books and even through word of mouth from our vocalist Lwandile’s older family members.”

Known for their unique, uncompromising blend of technical proficiency and straight-up deacthcore brutality, Vulvodynia has carved a significant niche in the global metal world. ‘Entabeni’ promises to propel them even further, providing listeners with an innovative blend of visceral intensity and rich, cultural storytelling.

Buy/stream the new album here.

Tracklisting

"Imbawula"

"Devil Tree"

"The Randlord "

"It Follows"

"Isandlwana" (feat. David Simonich of Signs of The Swarm)

"Mamlambo"

"Adamaster" (feat. Kyle Medina of Bodysnatcher)

"Entabeni" (feat. Damonteal Harris of Peeling Flesh)

"Mangled and Maimed"

"Generational Segregation"

“Isandlwana” visualizer:

"Entabeni" lyric video: