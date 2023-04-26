VYPERA Debut "Riding On The Wind" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release of Swedish hard rock/traditional metal worshippers Vypera's second album, Race Of Time. Today, the band release a video for the new single, "Riding On The Wind", which can be viewed below.

Vypera, consisting of lead singer Andreas Wallström, guitarists Christoffer Thelin and Cederick Forsberg, bassist Andreas Andersson, and drummer Johan Pettersson, are hard rockers to the core. Emerging from the fruitful Swedish rock and metal scene, they are yet another high quality musical offering from, arguably, the new center of the rock n' roll universe. Their debut album, 2022's Eat Your Heart Out, was a headbanging, fist-raising salute to the great '80s metal/hard rock scene whose musical altar the band worships at.

Vypera, originally known as Madhouse, formed in Sandviken, Sweden in 2016 and soon set out on crafting original material to reflect the rock 'n roll and metal spirit that burned within the band. They began writing music that they felt traveled on the same good ol' road where their influences like Rainbow, Icon, King Kobra, London, Triumph, W.A.S.P., and the like had originally started. Their musical signature is that aforementioned classic hard rock/metal style played with immense pride... and joy.

Pre-order/save Race Of Time here.

Tracklisting:

"Hey You"

"Riding On The Wind"

"Mary Jane"

"Stormwind"

"Vicious"

"No Place For A Dreamer"

"Trying Hard To Run Away"

"Fool's Game"

"Speedin'"

"Daytona"

"Slave To Love"

"Riding On The Wind" video:

"Hey You" video:

Lineup:

Andreas Wallström - Vocals

Christoffer Thelin - Guitars

Cederick Forsberg - Lead Guitars

Andreas Andersson - Bass

Johan Pettersson - Drums