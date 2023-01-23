VYPERA Release "Rock N' Roll" Music Video

Sweden's Vypera have released a music video for "Rock N' Roll", a track from the band's debut album, Eat Your Heart Out, released last year via Frontiers.

Says the band: "Here’s a small token of gratitude from us. Thanks for all your support during 2022. When we finished the recording of Eat Your Heart Out we had no idea that we would end up on the biggest label in the world for melodic rock. It was just a dream coming true after all those years of hard work. That you also loved the album as much as we do… That means the world to us! As we hinted before, we’re in the studio right now working on our new album and we can’t wait to present the new material for you. A wise band once said: “You ain’t seen nothing yet!” and that’s the feeling we also have. So, it's a little bit belated but from us to all of you - let’s make 2023 even more rock n’ roll!"

Order/save Eat Your Heart Out here.

Tracklisting:

"Slow Me Down"

"Standing On The Edge"

"Spellbound"

"Sierra"

"Rock N' Roll"

"Fantasy"

"Straight For The Kill"

"Danger"

"Fool For The Night"

"Cold As Ice"

"Wingborne"

"Cold As Ice" video:

"Standing On The Edge" video:

Lineup:

Andreas Wallström - Vocals

Christoffer Thelin - Guitars

Andreas Andersson - Bass

Johan Pettersson - Drums