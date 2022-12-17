W.A.S.P. Frontman BLACKIE LAWLESS Looks Back On Recording HEAR 'N AID "Stars" Benefit Single - "If Anybody Had An Ego In There, They Didn't Show It"

On Sunday, December 11th W.A.S.P. played the final show on their 40th Anniversary Tour at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. During the VIP Q&A session, frontman Backie Lawless looked back on the recording session for the 1985 benefit single, "Stars", released under the moniker Hear 'N Aid. "Stars" featured 40 artists from the metal community, and both the single and the Making Of documentary were used to raise money for famine relief efforts in Africa and around the world. Artists included members of Dio, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest, Quiet Riot, W.A.S.P., Twisted Sister, Queensryche and more.

Lawless: "Ken Kragen was the guy that produced that; he passed away two years ago. Ken was the guy that put together 'We Are The World' with Michael Jackson and Ray Charles and all those guys. As the story went, Ken had a big sign posted on the front door when you walked in the studio: 'Check your ego at the door.' Well, when we got there, the same sign was on the door, but the odd part about it was once you got in the room, the sign was not necessary at all because you're looking around the room at all those faces you recognize, and if anybody had an ego in there, they didn't show it. Because it humbles you when you're in there with that kind of talent. As a matter of fact, Ronnie (James Dio) came out at one point. When we started the group thing when we were in the room, and Ronnie came out after about 10 or 15 minutes, he goes, 'C'mon, guys. Loosen up. You're all so stiff out here.' So that's when I went down and got Kevin DuBrow (Quiet Riot) on my shoulders and started loosening up. Plus, there was an open bar, and the longer that went on, people got loose."

Check out "Stars" and the documentary below.