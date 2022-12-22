W.A.S.P. Leader BLACKIE LAWLESS - "We Want To Wish Each And Every One Of You A Fantastic Holiday Season!"

W.A.S.P. frontman, Backie Lawless, checks in with the following season's greetings:

"Hello Everybody,

"From myself and all the band we want to wish each and every one of you a fantastic holiday season. We hope that this season will bring to each of you the very best of all you can hope for. Also, we like to shout out to everyone, “HAPPY NEW YEAR”!!

"From all accounts I’ve seen, W.A.S.P. will be performing approximately 85 shows this coming year in the continuation of the 40th Anniversary World Tour. We’re not stopping this thing until we take this show EVERYWHERE!!

So let’s create a Rockin' new version of “Jingle Bells” with slightly new lyrics... ”slashing through the snow, with a rusty razor blade, chopping off their toes, laughing all the way”…. Ho, Ho, Ho!!" - Blackie Lawless