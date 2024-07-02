W.A.S.P. Performs "I Wanna Be Somebody" At Tons Of Rock Festival; Drum-Cam Video Released

W.A.S.P. performed at Norway's Tons Of Rock festival on June 27. The band have released drum-cam video for the final song in their set, "I Wanna Be Somebody". Watch below:

“Album ONE Alive”, the title of W.A.S.P.’s upcoming North American Tour. August 17, 2024, marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.’s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish, on their North American tour this fall.

The 39-city run kicks off on Saturday, October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA, making stops across North America in Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, Minneapolis, MN, Dallas, TX, New York, NY, Orlando, FL and more before wrapping up on Saturday, December 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets are available at WASPnation.com.

W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased here.

Tour dates:

October

26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater*

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November

1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11 - Toronto, ON - History

13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

December

1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

6 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield**

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium**

* No support acts.

** Death Angel not performing.