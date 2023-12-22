W.A.S.P.'s BLACKIE LAWLESS Issues Christmas Greeting - "It Absolutely Is The Most Magical Time Of The Year"

W.A.S.P. frontman, Blackie Lawless, checks in with the following season's greetings:

"From myself and all the W.A.S.P. Family we want to wish everyone the Very Best, Most Merry Christmas to all of you. Each and every one of us have much to be truly thankful for. Take a moment, reflect on all those many blessings. It absolutely is the most magical time of the year, so savour every minute. In the inimitable words of Charles Dickens' "Tiny Tim" Cratchit, God Bless Us All.... Every One!"