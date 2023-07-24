W.A.S.P.'s BLACKIE LAWLESS Thanks Fans - "I Have Seen Many Of Your Messages Online"

Because of the extensive back injuries suffered by Blackie Lawless during the European leg of the 40th Anniversary Tour, the W.A.S.P. 2023 US Tour will be cancelled until spring 2024. Tickets and VIP packages can be refunded at the point of purchase.

Blackie Lawless took to social media to share the following message:

"I have seen many of your messages online regarding my upcoming back surgery and I just wanted to say thank you to all you for keeping me in your thoughts and for wishing me a speedy recovery. W.A.S.P. fans have always been the best! See you on the road in 2024!"



Blackie previously discussed his back injury, "The extent of the trauma I endured on the 2023 European Tour was far greater than originally diagnosed and surgery will now be needed to correct the problem. In addition to the original herniated disc, as that tour continued, a 2nd disc became herniated. Upon returning home a 2nd MRI also revealed a broken vertebrae to my lower back. I've been fortunate to work with the best specialists in the U.S. and I've been in intensive rehab since we got home. It's going well but the damage was pretty extensive and all the Dr.'s agree moving the tour a few months back will be the safest thing. It's all been as the result of an injury that happened several years ago. I'm working my butt off to get ready and I'll be up riding on Elvis... bigger and badder than ever. If the Torture Never Stops, then the 40th Never Stops!"

Few bands in the history of rock n' roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this Band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the Band’s unique style of Shock and Rock caused Religious organizations, Local City Councils, Parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.

The band’s founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.

Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, will take the Band and the Fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.

Witness live the Winged Assassins spectacle of “SHOCK and ROLL” as they take you back… back to the beginning!