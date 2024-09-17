W.A.S.P. - Watch AQUILES PRIESTER Rehearse "The Great Misconceptions Of Me"; Drum-Cam Video

Next month, W.A.S.P. will embark on the "Album One Alive" tour, celebrating their landmark debut album released on August 17, 1984. The trek will see W.A.S.P.'s playing the album in its entirety, from start to finish.

In the new video below, drummer Aquiles Priester rehearses with "The Great Misconceptions Of Me", a track from The Crimson Idol album, released in 1992.

To give the fans something every week to celebrate, W.A.S.P. is giving away:

• 10 pairs of tickets a week for the length of the US tour.

• Silver Award - Blackie is also giving away each week of the tour two personal meet and greets in his dressing room. In HIS dressing room!

• Gold Award - One lucky fan will win Blackie’s personal certified RIAA award for the debut album.

• Platinum Award - And the Grand Prize, one fan and a guest will be provided airfare and a luxury Hollywood hotel to the final show in Los Angeles, meet the band and stay for the after show, end of tour party.

W.A.S.P. can only celebrate 1984 once and they want to do it big! To enter all you have to do is head here and enter your email address.

It was recently announced that Armored Saint will be replacing Death Angel on the tour. W.A.S.P. issued the following statement, "W.A.S.P. is pleased to announce that Armored Saint will now be joining the "Album One Alive" fall 2024 US Tour. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Death Angel will no longer be able to be a part of this tour. We all wish them the best going forward."

Tickets and VIP packages available here. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

October

26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater*

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November

1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

9 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11 - Toronto, ON - History

13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

December

1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

* no support acts