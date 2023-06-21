W.E.B. Release "Colosseum" Music Video, Filmed In Athens

Hailing from historic Athens, Greece, W.E.B. released their Metal Blade debut album, Colosseum, upon the world in November of 2021. Today, the band release a new music video for the title track that highlights their hometown headlining show in Athens. Watch below.

When asked for a comment, the band offered: "W.E.B.'s philosophy was always about live performance. Not only do we love playing live but, we want the audience to experience our music with us. Our headline concert in our hometown, Athens - Greece was a perfect opportunity for us to have a full production live show and make a music video out of it to give you what W.E.B. is really all about when it comes to live gigs. "Colosseum" is one of our most intense songs, lyrically inspired by the story of Spartacus. To us, this song always meant a lot, thus it was the title track of our 2021 full length album all the way from the moment it was composed."

Uniting the brutal with the catchy and drenching it in orchestrations that only serve to expand its epic scale, Colosseum is a thrilling, gripping listen with each of its nine tracks playing an important part in the album as a whole, making it clear that W.E.B. stands toe-to-toe with anyone in their genre.

Find ordering options at this location.

"Dark Web"

"Murder Of Crows"

"Pentalpha"

"Colosseum"

"Dominus Maleficarum"

"Necrology"

"Ensanguined"

"Exaudi Luciferi"

"December 13th"

"Murder Of Crows" video:

"Pentalpha" lyric video:

"Dark Web" video:

"Dominus Maleficarum" visualizer:

Album stream:

W.E.B. lineup:

Sakis Prekas - guitars, vocals

Hel Pyre - bass, vocals

Sextus A. Maximus - lead guitars

Nikitas Mandolas - drums