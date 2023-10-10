W.E.B. Release New Single And Music Video "Necrology Of Hel"; New EP Available This Month

Hailing from Athens, Greece, extreme symphonic metal band, W.E.B., are back with a new digital EP, titled Into Hell Fire We Burn, which will be released worldwide on October 26 via Metal Blade Records.

Here's what the band has to say about the upcoming EP: "This EP was an idea that had been wandering our minds for a long time. W.E.B. have only released one EP in 2012, the one called 'My Storm Upon You' and the freedom of releasing experimental material, which would never be part of an official album, in addition to something new and a couple of re-enhanced versions of songs, is always intriguing. Here we are with a new song 'Into Hell Fire We Burn,' a re-recording of 'Necrology' (from Colosseum 2021) sang by Hel Pyre, a re-recording medley of two older songs 'For Bidens' and 'My Storm Upon You,' an industrial remix of 'Nightmares in Disguise' and 'Regina Est,' a full orchestral version of 'Clamor Luna' trilogy and a cover of Rotting Christ's 'Non Serviam.' There's a lot to process and listening to this EP seems like a roller coaster with very strange turns but this is what makes roller coasters fun, right? We invite you to an album-lasting ride through several musical layers of the netherworld, from burning into infernal fire to the victorious scream of 'Non Serviam.' Demons don't serve in Heaven - Demons rule in Hell STAY DARK"

The first single released off the EP is the song "Necrology Of Hel", which the band talks about below: "Necrology is one of the most special songs from the 2021 album Colosseum, while the song regarding the vocals is a duet of Sakis and Hel."

W.E.B. decided to re-record the song and have Hel Pyre sing it all by herself since in a way, Necrology is pretty much a personal piece for her.

Hel Pyre added: "This song always felt very special to me ever since I wrote the lyrics and vocal lines for it. Theme wise it's an ode to vampirism and, contrary to its title, to eternal life. To be given the chance to express it with my vocals was something I truly enjoyed and I'm grateful to my band for giving me this opportunity and showing such artistic freedom."

Watch the video below.

Into Hell Fire We Burn tracklisting:

"Into Hell Fire We Burn"

"Forbidden Storm"

"Necrology Of Hel"

"Lunar Nightmares"

"Clamor Luna Orchestram"

"Non Serviam" (Rotting Christ cover)

"Necrology Of Hel" video:

W.E.B. lineup:

Sakis Prekas - guitars, vocals

Hel Pyre - bass, vocals

Sextus A. Maximus - lead guitars

Nikitas Mandolas - drums