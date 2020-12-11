W.E.T. Feat. JEFF SCOTT SOTO Launch Music Video For New Single "Got To Be About Love"

W.E.T. will release their fourth album, Retransmission, on January 22 via Frontiers Music Srl. Core members Jeff Scott Soto, Erik Mårtensson, and Robert Säll deliver another astounding album that will surely be a contender for Melodic Rock Album of the Year in 2021.

Watch the video for the new single "Got To Be About Love" below, and pre-order/save Retransmission on CD, LP, Limited Edition Color LP, & Digital here.

W.E.T truly epitomizes what melodic rock has become in the new decade. The key element at the foundation of W.E.T has always been to create a modern melodic hard rock sound that will drive the genre into the future. Combining powerhouse rhythms and top notch production (courtesy of Erik Martensson), the music is equally classic and contemporary. Retransmission is nothing else than an absolute milestone, which is well in keeping with the tradition established by the three amazing records that have preceded this one.

Starting with a genre-defining self-titled debut, Robert Såll (the “W” from Work of Art), Erik Mårtensson (the “E” from Eclipse), and Jeff Scott Soto (the “T” from Talisman) accepted the daunting task to give that debut a follow-up, Rise Up. After that stellar follow-up, their third opus, Earthrage, cemented a legacy of music which will stand the test of time.

Tracklisting:

"Big Boys Don't Cry"

"The Moment Of Truth"

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Got To Be About Love"

"Beautiful Game"

"How Far To Babylon"

"Coming Home"

"What Are You Waiting For"

"You Better Believe It"

"How Do I Know"

"One Final Kiss"

"Got To Be About Love" video:

"Big Boys Don't Cry" video:

Lineup:

Jeff Scott Soto: Lead Vocals

Erik Martensson: All Rhythm Guitar, Some Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals & Keyboards

Robert Säll: Keys and guitar

Magnus Henriksson: Lead Guitar

Andreas Passmark: Bass Guitar

Robban Bäck: Drums