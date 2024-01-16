Wacken Metal Battle Canada Champs STRIGAMPIRE Release “Brave The Tempest” Video

The future looks incredibly promising for Canadian metal act Strigampire, who has just recently released their third album All To Dominate in December. This comes after they played the monolithic Wacken Festival this past summer, a spot they earned as the 2023 Canadian Wacken Metal Battle champs. The record is a musical explosion that straddles the line between death metal and black metal, and the newest single “Brave The Tempest”, is a melancholic track that offers melodic introspection.

Vocalist Steve DC shares his thoughts:

“In the final track of the album, I share my perspective on the importance of being attentive to external signs that indicate the need for a change in order to achieve inner well-being. There is a slower-paced refrain, tinged with melancholy, where hope and determination linger. This song encourages us to rise up and confront life with a determined attitude. I quickly got to the refrain to explain why, in my opinion, it’s our ballad, but in reality, the song is very energetic and mainly composed of catchy riffs.”

All To Dominateis out now, order here.

