Wacken Metal Battle USA - National Final Set For May 13 In San Diego

After months of battles across the country, Wacken Metal Battle USA is proud to announce the top seven independent bands performing at the 2023 National Final in San Diego, CA on May 13 at the Brick By Brick. One band will be crowned champion and represent the USA at the international battle that hosts 29 other participating countries at one of the world’s most prestigious stages and the largest metal festival Wacken Open Air (August 4 -6), which has an attendance of over 80,000 people, and held in Wacken, Germany for now over 30 years.

To date, the battle has sent four previous bands to perform on metal's most prestigious stage. San Diego's Mythraeum (2022), San Diego's Monarch (2019), Anaheim's Voices of Ruin (2018) and Philadelphia's Corpse Hoarder (2017).

This year's 2023 WMBU national finalists are the following:

Deathblow - Salt Lake City, UT

Fadrait - San Diego, CA

SteelLake - El Paso, TX

Final Girls - New Jersey, NY

Anubis - Los Angeles, CA

Villians In Vain - Eugene, OR

Autumn Lies Buried - Clarksville, TN

For the national final, all seven bands will be judged by experienced industry professionals on various categories of professionalism and musicianship for only one to be selected to represent the USA on the world stage at Wacken Open Air.

Guest Judges:

Rod Kukla (Silver Lining Music/Wacken)

Mark Vieira (Parts Unknown Management)

Jon Halperin (Talent Buyer @ Glass House)

More TBA

For the last 4 years of battles (2017-2019, 2022), Wacken Metal Battle USA has hosted battles across the country to send one independent metal band to perform at the world’s largest metal festival Wacken Open Air in Wacken, Germany. 2019 saw the festival celebrate its 30th anniversary, but due to Covid, the 2020 and 2021 editions were both canceled. As the metal community regains its strength, Wacken Open Air 2023 will be the 32nd edition of the festival and will be held from August 2nd to 5th. The 2023 event is already sold out with a line-up that includes Iron Maiden, Megadeth, The Dropkick Murphys, Wardruna, Jinjer, Beartooth, Trivium, Kataklysm and many more. Details here.

Wacken Metal Battle USA is part of an international competition that sees bands from across the country battle each other for the chance of winning their spot among 29 other countries’ champions, and represent the USA in an international battle of the bands at the world’s largest outdoor metal festival: Wacken Open Air. The battles have been hosted at the festival for over a decade giving independent bands the opportunity to showcase their talents to an international audience along with the chance to win multiple prizes.

Participating cities will host qualifying rounds plus a city final organized by a local city concert promoter where one band will move forward to the American national final (date and city to be determined). The winner of the national final will move on to perform at the Wacken Open Air 2023 and compete against the winners of 29 other countries in a final global battle. All bands will be judged during battle rounds by respected local music industry representatives.

Rules for participation, here.