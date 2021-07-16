Wacken Open Air 2022 Is Sold Out; JUDAS PRIEST, SLIPKNOT, TILL LINDEMANN And Others Confirmed

After this year’s Wacken Open Air had to be postponed due to the pandemic, the promoters declare today that there won’t be a regular presale for W:O:A 2022. During the changeover, more than 95% of the fans to decided to hold on to their tickets. The few remaining tickets for the festival scheduled from August 4 through 8, 2022, with bands such as Judas Priest, Slipknot, Till Lindemann already being confirmed, will be assigned randomly among interested people on a mailing list.

"We are deeply moved by the backing we have received from our fans over the past months. The fact that the percentage of people keeping their tickets is evene higher than last year marks another highlight prompting us to wholeheartedly say: thanx for your support, Metalheads! It is an honour to able to create events for you," states Holger Hübner, managing director of WOA Festival GmbH.

His partner Thomas Jensen adds: "With the entries on our list for people interested in tickets far exceeding the contingent still available, W:O:A 2022 is practically sold out. We understand this as a signal from the fans, telling us they’re as hungry for live music as we are. We can hardly await the reunion with them – with some joining us already in September for our new event format Bullhead City!“

Said Bullhead City is taking place on September 16, 17 and 18, 2021, in Wacken. Blind Guardian, Nightwish, Powerwolf and many more will be performing on four stages.

The Mailing List for the remaining W:O:A 2022 tickets is open until July 31, 2021, and can be found here.

Another possibility to visit the next Wacken Open Air without having a ticket yet is through the festival’s official travel partners who offer packages including travel to and from Wacken as well as entry to the event. An overview is available here.

All information about Wacken Open Air can be found here.

(Photo - ICS Festival Service GmbH)